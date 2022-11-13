Arrival of migrants from Texas to Philadelphia remains unclear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia still does not know exactly when a bus of migrants could be coming to the city from the border city of Del Rio, Texas, Mayor Jim Kenney said on Sunday.

"They want to be in America," Kenney said. "They want to do what most of our ancestors have done, and just make their life in America. And I see nothing wrong with it and we will welcome them with open arms and do everything we can to make their transition smooth."

Kenney's office says a community organization in Texas has told them the bus will come from the border city of Del Rio.

But officials in Texas have not coordinated with Philadelphia.

Immigrant advocacy groups in Philadelphia have been preparing for migrants to be bused the city since earlier this year.