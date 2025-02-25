Research links ocean microplastics and disabilities in people near coasts

New study links microplastics in the ocean and disabilities in people who live near the beach

New study links microplastics in the ocean and disabilities in people who live near the beach

New study links microplastics in the ocean and disabilities in people who live near the beach

People living in coastal communities could face an increased risk of brain and movement disabilities, according to new research published by the American Academy of Neurology.

This study found a link between microplastics in the ocean and disabilities in people who live near the beach.

Microplastics come from broken-down plastic trash, and there's a growing body of research showing it can affect health.

"It's like you at peace, it's art," said Victor Lopez. "Look at it, it's art."

Lopez, who lives in Atlantic City, loves the ocean, but its beauty is scarred by microplastics that aren't always obvious.

Now, new research finds that pollution is potentially putting people in coastal communities at risk.

"People exposed to high level of microplastic in their adjacent water bodies are at a much higher risk of developing neurodisabilities," said Dr. Sarju Ganatra of Lahey Hospital & Medical Health.

Ganatra led the research using CDC data on health and diseases in 218 coastal counties, where scientists said microplastic pollution can infiltrate the groundwater, air and food.

"It causes various inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases with a long-term exposure," said Ganatra. "The issues we are looking at in this particular research is cognitive disability, mobility disability, disability related to self-care, and independent living disability."

The research produced maps showing Hudson County, New Jersey, had high levels. Beach communities in South Jersey and Delaware were all in the medium range.

"They are not in a very high category, but still they are not in a low category either," Ganatra said.

Ganatra said microplastic dangers are everywhere, but the ocean is a big concern with estimates that there are now 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean, more than 21,000 for every person on the planet.

"That's kinda scary," said Lopez.

While Lopez is worried, others who live at the Jersey Shore aren't.

"It's not going to stop me from doing anything here," Curt Goldman said.

"I will put my feet in it and enjoy it," Missy Schock said.

Researchers said the science is still emerging and instead of avoiding the ocean, people should be more mindful of protecting it. Researchers also said this study doesn't prove that microplastics cause disabilities, it only shows an association.