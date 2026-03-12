Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia judge suspended after assaulting 2 women, including his daughter, court doc says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Fanning has been suspended without pay for assaulting two women, including his 30-year-old daughter, a court docket shows Thursday. 

According to Philadelphia police, Fanning, 60, was arrested for the assault Monday night on the 9600 block of Milnor Street in the city's Torresdale neighborhood. He's been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. 

Police said Fanning and a 58-year-old woman were arguing, and then it turned violent. A court document alleges he punched the woman multiple times in the head and face, which caused her to fall to the ground. Fanning's 30-year-old daughter attempted to intervene, but police said he then grabbed his daughter's hair and pulled her to the ground.

Fanning has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25. 

Fanning, who has a bachelor's degree from La Salle University and a law degree from Temple University, was retained on the Philadelphia Common Court Pleas in last year's election with 85.8% of the vote. 

Before joining the Philadelphia Common Court Pleas, Fanning served as an assistant district attorney in the child abuse unit in Bucks County.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue