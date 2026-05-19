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Evacuations underway at Jefferson Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia due to power outage

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo,
Scott Jacobson,
Kerri Corrado
Kerri Corrado
Kerri Corrado joined CBS News Philadelphia Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.
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Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Jefferson Methodist Hospital is temporarily closed on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia because of a power outage. 

Evacuations are underway at the hospital on South Broad Street as patients are being taken to nearby hospitals in the city.

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Jefferson Methodist Hospital is temporarily closed on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia because of a power outage. CBS News Philadelphia

"We are transporting patients to nearby facilities," Jefferson said in a statement Tuesday night. "Individuals seeking to reunite with family members or loved ones should call our information line at (215) 463-2031."

According to Philly fire dispatch, there was a power outage at the hospital, and the backup generator wasn't working.

Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia the temperature inside the hospital was 88 degrees during the outage.

The outage happened as the city dealt with a second-straight day of record heat. On Tuesday, Philly recorded its hottest temperature ever in May at 98 degrees, which broke the previous record of 97 set in 1991.

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