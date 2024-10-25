This New Jersey town goes all-out for Halloween, even changing its name. Get to know "Monsterville"

Merchantville, New Jersey becomes "Monsterville" ahead of Halloween

It's a "graveyard smash!" One New Jersey town goes all out for Halloween – even changing its name.

Homes and businesses across the small town of Merchantville are decked out in all things frightful. A reflection of the spooky decorations all around the town becomes "Monsterville."

"Merchantville is known for Victorian homes," said Kathryn Potts, who has lived in the area since 2019.

Potts says for one month, the town is full of Halloween spirit. Thousands of people come to this quaint community every year to look at the homes on display.

"This year we've built our witch lair, which is like a spooky tunnel hidden away for souls to pass through," Potts said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Brian Tremble has one of the largest displays at the corner of West Maple Street.

"It's a little bit scary, a little bit of fun," he said.

The month-long celebration of "Monsterville" which now includes a zombie run and pumpkin carving contest, started following a city ordinance to change the name for 31 days and lean into its Halloween-like charm.

Anthony Perno puts a creative spin on his backyard, creating a walk-through haunted house.

"I do it for the kids," Perno said.

This is a busy weekend in Merchantville, but Halloween is the big day. These homeowners, some like the Perno family, spend up to $1,000 on candy.