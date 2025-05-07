Mentor on the Green gets new van to continue helping New Jersey kids learn life lessons through golf

New Jersey program provides mentorship, life lessons through golf

Through the Mentor on the Green program, kids across South Jersey are getting a chance to learn a sport they might not otherwise have access to — and they're picking up life skills along the way.

Founder James Cooper launched the 10-week mentorship course last summer.

"It's not just about the game of golf, it's about the game of life," Cooper said.

Bringing putting green mats into schools and community centers is part of the effort.

The goal is to teach groups of at least 50 kids how to grip a club, tee up and take a smooth swing.

"What they're learning about golf is no shot is the same shot," Cooper said. "When they're on there, they're showing discipline, loyalty, teamwork, cheering each other on."

The program has already seen major success. And now, Cooper is ready to take these young golfers from indoor mats to the real green.

And thanks to a donation from Union Baptist Temple Church, Mentor on the Green received a new van, making it easier to transport kids to local driving ranges and golf courses.

To make it even more meaningful, the van is dedicated in honor of Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, who worked with the Cumberland County prosecutor's office.

Mosley was killed during a home invasion in October.

"She left a mark. She was good at her job," Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said. "Very personable."

Before her tragic death, Mosley planned to become one of the program's mentors.

Her daughter, Chasmin, says her mother left a lasting legacy of service and love for the community.

"My mom did so much for this community," she said. "I have people who tell me, 'Your mom saved me,' so she made a big impact."

An impact that continues to be felt and remembered.

"This is who we honor," Cooper said, "and this is who we continue to honor."