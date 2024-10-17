Loved ones seek answers following the murder of New Jersey detective Sgt. Monica Mosley

Many questions remain two days after a detective in Cumberland County, New Jersey, was shot and killed during a home invasion.

On Thursday, black bunting was draped over the entrance of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, and outside the American flag was flying at half-staff to honor Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley.

The 51-year-old began her career at the prosecutor's office in 2006 and climbed up the ranks.

Now, many people want answers after police say Mosley was shot and killed inside her own home in Bridgeton.

On Thursday afternoon, loved ones were escorted by investigators and went inside Mosley's home on Buckshutem Road to gather some of her belongings. They told us they were not ready to speak on camera.

Mosley, who was a mother and grandmother, lived at the home for more than 20 years.

On Tuesday night, Bridgeton Police say they were called out for a reported home invasion and several people kicking in the detective's front door. Police say they found Mosley suffering from a gunshot wound, and she died at the scene.

New Jersey State Police are leading the investigation, with help from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton Police. The agencies would not say if there is a threat to the community and if this was targeted or random.

Investigators said multiple people entered Mosley's home and then left a short time later.

On Wednesday, investigators said they were questioning someone who was being treated at Cooper Medical Center in Camden for a gunshot wound, but now they say there are no suspects in custody at this time.