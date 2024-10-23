Students remember Sgt. Monica Mosley, detective killed in New Jersey, as golf program begins new season

Opening day takes on new meaning at New Jersey program for kids after mentor dies in home invasion

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Students from throughout Cumberland County, New Jersey, and their coaches wore pink T-shirts for breast cancer awareness and kickstarted their 10-week golf program called Mentor on the Green in Bridgeton Wednesday night.

One of their coaches, Sgt. Monica Mosley, was supposed to be standing right next to them, but she was killed after police say she was shot in a home invasion last week in Bridgeton.

She worked as a detective for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office.

Mosley's cousin, who was like a brother to her, says the family is sticking together.

"We just want closure. It's never going to be the same. It's a huge loss to our family and we will never get over it, but we have to keep going because that's what she would want us to do," Marion Kennedy Jr. said.

Those who knew Mosley shared what they loved most about her. They said she had a big heart and was the life of the party.

"There was never a time she was around that everyone wasn't going to be having fun," Kennedy said. "She brought joy. She brought a brightness to us all the time."

Mosley's daughter also spoke, saying she will be filling her mom's shoes at the program.

"She is going to dedicate her life to this program in behalf of her mom who should have been here," said James Cooper of Mentor on the Green.

Mosley loved giving back to the kids, which is at the heart of the Mentor on the Green program. The coaches say the program teaches the kids about life.

Each week they hope to inspire the kids and show them the endless opportunities out there.