New mural at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia raises mental health awareness

Tuesday was a community paint day at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children as part of Embracing the Light, a two-year project focused on mental health awareness.

The community came together in North Philadelphia to help create a new mural focused on mental health and suicide awareness.

"It's an opportunity for folks to get involved and contribute to the fight against suicide," James Burns said.

Burns is the artist who created the image with a theme of hope, optimism and connections.

Each part of the mural has a number — a giant paint-by-numbers project, so community members can help produce pieces that will eventually be assembled into the mural.

"This process has been so calming and nice to be around other people dealing with the same things we are," said Jeanne Byrne.

It's personal for Byrne, whose brother Chris died by suicide.

"There's guilt, there's anger, there's why, why, why," Byrne said.

She says painting part of the mural is healing and when finished will help raise awareness to hopefully spare other families the agony her family lives with.

Once completed, the mural will be up outside of St. Christopher's Hospital serving as a living reminder of the importance of mental health.

"We do have people who are here to address it and help you navigate that system and get to a place that can help you feel better," said Michelle Williams with St. Christopher's Hospital.

Williams hopes the Mural Arts project, Embracing the Light, can be transformational for some of the families served by the hospital.

"Where we're located we serve the most vulnerable population," Williams said.

The mural aims to let the neighborhood know there is hope and help and a community that cares.

Anyone struggling with a mental health crisis can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline anytime at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.