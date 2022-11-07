Final push for candidates before 2022 midterm election

Candidates in some of most closely-watched races making every minute count ahead of election day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The clock is winding down as voters prepare to head to the polls for the 2022 midterm election. But, before ballots are cast, nominees in some of the most contentious and competitive races are making their final attempt to rally supporters.

All eyes remain on Pennsylvania just one day before election day.

With the midterms only one day away, the senate candidates are making one last push to sway voters as they head to the polls.

On Sunday, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz both campaigned throughout Pennsylvania with a heavy presence in Bucks County where the two candidates held events.

Fetterman also attended an event in Harrisburg. This comes after President Bident and two former presidents rallied for their respective parties over the weekend.

The race has remained tight even after both candidates took the stage in a national debate a few weeks ago.

In the final push, Fetterman will hold an event in Chester County on Monday, while Oz will canvass Montgomery County as they battle in the race for Pennsylvania's open senate seat.

Meanwhile, Republican Doug Mastriano trails Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest governor race poll.

Shapiro will make an appearance in Montgomery County on Monday, while Mastriano will campaign in Newton.

For anyone planning to vote Tuesday, the polls will be open in Pennsylvania and Delaware from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in New Jersey, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

