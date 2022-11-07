Live: Election day safety measures to be discussed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials will discuss preparation for ensuring the safety of poll workers, volunteers and voters during the midterm elections through the state certification of election results. City leaders will join DA Larry Krasner and the DA's election task force at a press conference on Monday morning.

It is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

