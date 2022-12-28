Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million for Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a staggering $640 million.
There were no winning tickets sold for last night's $565 million drawing.
This current jackpot holds the spot for the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history, and it is the largest prize ever offered in the final week of any year.
The next drawing is set for 11 p.m. Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.