Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million for Friday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a staggering $640 million.

There were no winning tickets sold for last night's $565 million drawing.

This current jackpot holds the spot for the sixth-largest in Mega Millions history, and it is the largest prize ever offered in the final week of any year.

The next drawing is set for 11 p.m. Friday.

