Meet the Newtown, Pa. resident competing on "Survivor"

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

"Survivor" returns for 44th edition with Newtown, Pa. contestant
"Survivor" returns for 44th edition with Newtown, Pa. contestant 01:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Emmy Award-winning reality series "Survivor" returns Wednesday night for its 44th edition.

This season we'll be cheering on local contestant Brandon Cottom.

Brandon is a security specialist from Newtown, Pennsylvania, who grew up watching the show with his dad.

"It's crazy, the thought of excitement and also fear...the thought of can I do this, is this something I'm really able to do? because I'm not who's used to being outdoors," he told CBS News Philadelphia's Janelle Burrell.

"You're taken away from food, the outside world, you have no contact to your family or anything like that."`

This season is set on the islands of Fiji. Cottom is one of 18 players who will be asked to form a society and adapt to the environment while placing their trust in tribemates.

The group of 18 will be divided into three tribes of six people.

The two-hour season premiere of Survivor airs Wednesday night on CBS3.  

First published on March 1, 2023 / 1:20 PM

