Medic in critical condition after stabbing in North Philadelphia

A medic is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said medics were transporting a man to the hospital around 6:40 a.m. at 22nd and Diamond streets when he became agitated, pulled out a knife and stabbed the medic. The attacker then jumped out of the ambulance they were in and ran from the scene.

The person who stabbed the medic was quickly caught by police, who said the suspect still had the knife on him when he was apprehended.

Police remain on the scene Thursday morning.

BREAKING: A Philadelphia medic is in critical condition after police say they were stabbed by a patient they were transporting. Police say a suspect is in custody. We’ll be live all morning @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/BKDwCY2tfS — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) October 17, 2024

