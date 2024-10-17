Watch CBS News
Medic in critical condition after stabbing in North Philadelphia

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

A medic is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said medics were transporting a man to the hospital around 6:40 a.m. at 22nd and Diamond streets when he became agitated, pulled out a knife and stabbed the medic. The attacker then jumped out of the ambulance they were in and ran from the scene.

The person who stabbed the medic was quickly caught by police, who said the suspect still had the knife on him when he was apprehended.

Police remain on the scene Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

