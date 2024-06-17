Who is Jeffrey Thompson? Meet Philadelphia's new fire commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Cherelle Parker added a new member to her administration Monday evening, appointing Jeffrey W. Thompson as Philadelphia's newest fire commissioner.

Thompson will replace Acting Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy as he retires after being in the role since the beginning of the year. Murphy took over in January 2024 when the city's former Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel transitioned into the position of managing director in the Parker administration.

Siafa Lewis, CBS News Philadelphia

"I am honored to join the Parker administration and lead our brave medics and firefighters with unwavering dedication and a commitment to safety for all," Thompson said. "Together, we will continue to protect our city, support our communities and uphold the proud tradition of service that defines Philadelphia's bravest."

Thompson's career with the Philadelphia Fire Department spans over 35 years. He spent more than 20 years with the North Philly Cowboys. It was here that the 59-year-old Philadelphia native worked his way through the ranks serving as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief with Engine 50, Ladder 12 and Battalion 8.

Thompson, who was raised in Germantown, first joined the Philadelphia Fire Department as a member of Cadet Class 162 in 1989.

Previously, the Philadelphia native worked as executive chief under former Fire Commissioner Llyod Ayers, an adjunct instructor at the Fire Academy, special investigations officer, deputy fire commissioner and first deputy fire commissioner.