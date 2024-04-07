Medford community packs buses with hundreds of care packages for U.S. troops overseas

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Operation Yellow Ribbon's annual fundraising event, Operation: One Nation 2024, took place Sunday, April 7 at A Rose in December, a flower shop in Medford, New Jersey.. Now in its fifth year, the initiative aims to collect donations to provide comfort and essential items to military personnel serving abroad.

The day of the fundraiser, the flower shop's parking lot was filled with school buses, fire trucks, and trailers full of items like Girl Scout Cookies, feminine hygiene products, and toothbrushes to be packed up, carefully loaded and shipped overseas.

"Based on the mindset of a first responder and helping, we help people on a smaller scale here in Medford, but when you think about what they are doing overseas, it's a larger scale and to me it makes a lot of sense to be involved," said Lieutenant James Daverso with the Medford Township Police Department.

"Working together for the common cause," said Craig Lafferty, president of the Medford Township Fire Company. "That's what we all like to do."

Since its inception, Operation Yellow Ribbon has garnered widespread support, raising nearly $100,000 and packing over 1,500 care boxes for troops overseas. Last year alone, the group raised almost $40,000, thanks to contributions from businesses, community members and civic groups. Dave Silver, the president and volunteer with Operation Yellow Ribbon, says financial donations are especially beneficial to assist with the $35-per-box shipping cost.

Donations of various items are also welcomed, including but not limited to Tastykakes, protein bars, hygiene products, and snacks like nuts and beef jerky.

There are multiple ways for the public to get involved in supporting the cause. Individuals can donate goods or cash, or become Donation Stations by setting up collection boxes at their businesses or buildings. Financial supporters can contribute through various sponsorship levels, ranging from Bronze to Platinum, each offering different recognition benefits.

Restaurants can also participate as Dine-and-Donate locations, allocating a portion of their sales on selected nights to Operation Yellow Ribbon.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or become involved, please visit Operation Yellow Ribbon's website or contact them directly.