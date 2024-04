Annual "Fil-a-Bus" fundraiser in Medford, New Jersey collecting donations for overseas troops The fifth annual Fil-a-Bus fundraiser, happening on April 7, 2024 at A Rose in December in Medford, New Jersey, is collecting goods to create care packages for deployed troops from Operation Yellow Ribbon. Items needed for the donation boxes include shampoo and condition, gum and candy, protein bars, deodorant and more.