Philadelphia officials warn of possible exposure to highly infectious measles virus

Health officials in Philadelphia are warning residents of potential exposures to the highly infectious measles virus at multiple health facilities in the city over the past week.

The person exposed to the virus was present at the following locations in the city at these times, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health:

The South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center, 1700 South Broad Street. The building includes the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Pediatric Primary Care unit in South Philadelphia, the health department's Health Center No. 2 and the South Philadelphia library, but no one in the library is at risk.

The person was in the building on Friday, March 7, between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. The next day on March 8, the person was there between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

The CHOP Emergency room at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Monday, March 10 between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The person was exposed to measles while traveling abroad and officials do not believe it is connected to a recent case that occurred in Montgomery County.

"As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That's why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a news release.

Measles is an easily transmitted virus that can spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, cough and puffy eyes.

"People who are not protected from measles but are exposed should quarantine, or stay at home away from others, for 21 days after the exposure. If someone who is quarantining due to measles must go out, they should wear a mask the entire time they are out. Wearing a mask won't completely prevent spread, but it will help lower the chances of them spreading measles to others," Raval-Nelson said.