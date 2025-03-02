Confirmed measles case in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, under investigation, officials say

Measles cases reported in several states Measles alert in New Jersey, cases reported in several states 02:58

Health officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are investigating one confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated child, county officials said Sunday.

Montgomery County Office of Public Health investigators are working with the child's guardians and health care providers for contact tracing and notifying anyone who might have been exposed to the virus, the announcement says.

The child visited these locations during the infectious period, officials say:

Feb. 25, 9:30 p.m. to Feb. 26, 3:15 a.m.: China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus from JFK Airport Terminal 4 to Pho Ha Saigon on Adams Avenue in North Philadelphia

Feb. 26, 2025, 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.: True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth in Plymouth Meeting

Feb. 26, 2025, 12:52 p.m. to 3:02 p.m.: CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department in King of Prussia

The case comes as measles cases are popping up around the country, including at least one case in New Jersey confirmed in February. One child has died from measles in Texas, where an outbreak has infected more than 140 people this year.

What is measles?

Measles, which is caused by a virus, is one of the most contagious diseases and can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death. Doctors and health officials say the vaccine, which is normally given as part of the combination measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, is highly safe and effective.

Measles is transmitted through the air from coughing and sneezing.

"Measles is one of the most infectious diseases that we know," Dr. Robert Danoff, of Jefferson Health, told CBS News Philadelphia last year.

Measles symptoms — which include a rash, fever, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes — start to appear one to two weeks after a patient is exposed, according to the CDC.

Montgomery County officials said the MMR vaccine is available with local health care providers and pharmacies and have posted more information on the county website

If you suspect that you or your child have measles and wish to seek care, the county says you should call your health care provider, urgent care or hospital emergency room before leaving home, or contact the Office of Public Health at 610-278-5117 to plan a safe visit and reduce exposure for staff and other patients. Health care providers should report suspected cases of measles immediately to OPH at 610-278-5117 or after hours at 610-635-4300.

