Mayfair quadruple shooting suspect connected to another shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police gave updates Wednesday afternoon on three separate shootings that killed five people and the arrest of a man in connection to at least two of the shootings. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw urged the public that officers are working tirelessly to solve these crimes.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom of the homicide unit said Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested last Tuesday for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Mayfair and North Philly.

Ransom says the arrest came seven days too late and claims Vargas was with a group of people involved in the deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair on Jan. 9.

Police say four males were shot, three succumbed to their injuries and one in the hospital was in critical condition. The three people killed were Christopher Batista, 18, Miguel Canales Delgado, 19, and Miguel Santos, 24.

Based on the surveillance of the quadruple shooting, investigators believe there were two other people involved.

"As a result of good strong police work, excellent detective work, and the utilization of technology, we were able to arrest Edwin Vargas," Ransom said. "I think it's important for you to understand what kind of individual Edwin was."

@phillypolice Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Edwin Vargas, 24 for the 1/9/23 Triple Homicide/shooting that occurred @ 7300 Rowland Ave. Vargas is currently in custody. pic.twitter.com/uhAKGIvakn — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) January 24, 2023

Police said the other shooting happened on Jan. 3 when Caesar Santos, 28, was found fatally shot in a car that crashed in North Philadelphia. The incident was six days before the quadruple shooting.

Investigators believe the Santos was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. The driver of the car that crashed had a cut on his hand and officials say he is OK. A detective was able to connect this incident within 14 days which ultimately led to Vargas's arrest.

Ransom believes the motives of the two shootings were domestic in nature.

Officials also gave updates on the Jan. 19 murder of 66-year-old Siboram Patro. Patro was working at the Exxon station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue when police say three men broke in, shot him once and got away with a cash register.

"He laid there dying as they proceeded to rob him," Ransom said. "As a result, we have three males of interest and we believe we should be able to bring this to a close."

In a separate investigation, officials charged Vargas with terroristic threats, stalking, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and other related charges in connection to an incident on Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, they allege Vargas went to a home in Harrowgate neighborhood twice and fired over 15 shots to terrorize and harm a former partner while calling and sending threatening text messages and voicemails the release state.

You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.

For those in need of resources for partner abuse and violence, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-888-799-7233 and Women Against Abuse at 1-866-723-3014.

Watch the full press conference below.