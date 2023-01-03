Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in car that crashed in Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man found shot in front seat after car crashes in Philadelphia
Man found shot in front seat after car crashes in Philadelphia 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside a car that crashed in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.

Paramedics were called to 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after a car crashed into a couple of light poles. They found a Dodge sedan in the center median of the street.

Medics discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the head in the front passenger seat, and notified police.

"It appears a shot was fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "It went through the driver's side rear door window and then struck the front seat passenger in the head."

Investigators believe the passenger was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A spent shell casing was found at that intersection scene. Police believe more shots may have been fired and are looking for more shell casings.

The driver, 33, may have cut his hand while exiting the vehicle through the driver's side window, Small said.

The driver is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.