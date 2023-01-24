Man arrested in connection with fatal Mayfair quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Mayfair that left three men dead earlier in January, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter.

Edwin Vargas, 24, is currently in police custody Tuesday for the alleged shooting.

Charges are unknown at this time.

The shooting happened on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall at around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

@phillypolice Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Edwin Vargas, 24 for the 1/9/23 Triple Homicide/shooting that occurred @ 7300 Rowland Ave. Vargas is currently in custody. pic.twitter.com/uhAKGIvakn — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) January 24, 2023

Philadelphia police said earlier this month they believe the victims in the shooting were targeted.

The shooting left three young men dead: an 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 24-year-old.

The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, was listed in critical condition following the shooting.