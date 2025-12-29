Delaware State Trooper Matthew Snook honored at vigil: "He lived his life with integrity and heart"

Nearly 1,000 people gathered Monday night in Hockessin, Delaware, braving cold temperatures and strong winds to honor Delaware State Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Community members, law enforcement officers, friends and family filled the outdoor vigil space outside the Hockessin Police Athletic League, many holding candles beneath an American flag as speakers reflected on Snook's life, service and impact.

Snook's wife, Lauren Snook, addressed the crowd, thanking attendees for their support and remembering her husband as a man defined by compassion.

"He lived his life with integrity and heart, and that is how we choose to remember him tonight," she said.

Delaware State Police leaders said Snook's influence within the department will endure long after his death. Capt. Kerry Reinbold, commander of Troop Six and Snook's direct supervisor, told the crowd that Snook's work as a field training officer shaped future generations of troopers.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered Monday night in Hockessin to honor Delaware State Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was killed in the line of duty.

"Your husband, your brother, your son's fingerprints are on the DNA of the Delaware State Police for eternity," Reinbold said.

Reinbold also emphasized the importance of remembering Snook's family, particularly his young daughter, telling Snook's wife that her child would have a lifelong support system within the law enforcement community.

Snook's former high school wrestling coach, Jay Bastianelli, spoke about knowing him since he was 14 years old and watching him grow into both a state champion athlete and a leader.

"The one thing that never changed about Ty Snook was how selfless and how humble and how kind and caring he was," Bastianelli said. "From the time he was a 14-year-old little kid to the time he was a 34-year-old man."

Bastianelli said Snook was admired not just for his athletic success, but for the way he supported others.

"Why did everybody love Ty Snook?" he said. "It's because he built everyone up like a castle."

The crowd included members of the community who knew Snook personally, including Connie Davis, whose husband coached Snook in Little League.

"He's an amazing kid," Davis said. "He had the best smile."

Others attended the vigil despite not knowing Snook personally. Kristi Geschwindt said she came to support Snook's family because her own uncle was killed in the line of duty.

"We are part of a club that no one wants to be in," Geschwindt said. "So I'm just here to support the family."

Snook's brother, Josh Snook, said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, including tributes across social media.

"It's been so comforting to see his face, not only all over social media but everywhere," he said. "The flags and the blue lights."

Josh Snook encouraged the crowd to honor his brother's legacy through everyday actions.

"To honor the legacy of Ty, just always remember to help the next man in line," he said. "Be your brother's keeper."

Another vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Glasgow Regional Park. Funeral arrangements for Snook are set for Monday, Jan. 5.