Delaware state trooper killed in shooting identified as Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Delaware State Police trooper killed in a shooting at a DMV office on Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

DSP on Wednesday identified the trooper as Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook, a 10-year veteran.

Police said Snook was working an overtime assignment at the Division of Motor Vehicles building on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington when a gunman entered the building and shot him. Snook was hailed as a hero for pushing others out of harm's way.

A New Castle County police officer then confronted and fatally shot the suspect.

Snook had achieved the rank of Corporal Grade One since joining DSP in March 2015 as a member of the 88th recruit class, the agency said in a news release.

Snook was born and raised in Delaware, attending Saint Mark's High School in Wilmington. He later attended the University of Maryland and was on the wrestling team.

Snook leaves behind a wife and a 1-year-old daughter. A "Help a Hero" fundraiser started by the Delaware State Troopers Association has already netted over $32,000.

"He was a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served," DSP said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the suspect has not been publicly identified.

