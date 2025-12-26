Gunman accused of killing Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew Snook identified

Delaware State Police have identified the man they say shot and killed Cpl. Matthew Snook at a Wilmington DMV office earlier this week. The gunman was later shot and killed by police.

Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose entered the DMV office on Hessler Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon and approached Snook, who was working an overtime assignment and stationed at the reception desk.

Rose approached Snook from behind and shot him with a handgun.

Snook was able to get others out of harm's way. DSP said in a news release that the Cpl. Grade One pushed a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run before Rose continued firing multiple rounds.

Rose allowed the customers inside the building to leave and stayed indoors while waiting for law enforcement to arrive. He fired multiple rounds at police officers who were approaching the building, DSP said.

A New Castle County police officer who was outside the building fired a gunshot through a window, hitting and ultimately killing Rose.

Snook was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said another Delaware trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and a 40-year-old woman received hospital care for minor injuries not related to gunfire.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have not provided more information on Rose's motive for entering the DMV armed and shooting Snook.

Rose had a last known address in Wilmington, according to DSP.

Snook, a 10-year veteran of the department, was a graduate of the University of Maryland and member of the Terps' wrestling team. Fundraisers to help his surviving wife and their 1-year-old daughter have raised thousands of dollars and Barstool Sports was selling T-shirts and sweatshirts to benefit the family.