Funeral arrangements announced for slain Delaware state trooper Cpl. Matthew Snook

Delaware State Police announced funeral arrangements for Cpl. Matthew Snook, who was shot and killed earlier this week while on duty.

The funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware, state police announced Saturday. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service. Final honors will be presented outside the building at the conclusion of the service, with all ceremonial events expected to end by 3 p.m.

Snook was shot and killed Dec. 23 while working an overtime shift at a Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles office in Wilmington. Authorities said the shooter, 44-year-old Rahman Rose, was killed by responding officers.

Snook, a 10-year veteran of the department, was a graduate of the University of Maryland and member of the Terps' wrestling team. Fundraisers to help his surviving wife and their 1-year-old daughter have raised thousands of dollars and Barstool Sports was selling T-shirts and sweatshirts to benefit the family.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police have not released a motive. Rose's last known address was in Wilmington, according to state police.