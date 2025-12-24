Community mourns Delaware State Police trooper killed in Wilmington DMV shooting

Tributes are pouring in for Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook, who was shot and killed in the line of duty just two days before Christmas.

First responders lined the streets on Wednesday as a procession escorted Snook's body from the medical examiner's office to the funeral home.

"He didn't deserve this at all," Heather Morris from Hockessin said. "We were really close, as most people know. He's such a good dad. He's just a good person."

Flowers and other tributes were left at police barracks and along the route, reflecting the deep grief felt across the community.

Officials said Snook was working his post at the Delaware DMV in Wilmington on Tuesday when a 44-year-old customer approached the reception desk and started shooting.

Sharon Clay, of Wilmington, said her granddaughter was inside the building at the time.

"Once they started shooting, she ran in the back with one of the workers and called her mother," Clay said.

After being shot, Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm's way before being shot again.

"He's heroic," Morris said. "That's Ty. Ty would put himself in front of anybody to save them."

Officials said a responding New Castle County police officer shot and killed the gunman. For many in the community, the trooper's death hits hard.

Pamela Flanagan, of Wilmington, said, "I've seen him many times at the DMV and I just thought he was a lovely young man."

Snook was a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police and a graduate of the University of Maryland, where he was on the wrestling team. He leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old daughter.

"It's horrible for this to have happened for them right now, especially this time of year," David Repass from Lewes said.

Gov. Matt Meyer ordered flags to fly at half-staff until further notice in Snook's honor.