Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - A large home in Camden was destroyed Wednesday by flames.

The fire broke out on North 38th Street, between Jersey Avenue and High Street, just after 11:30 a.m.

No word if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.