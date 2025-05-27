Philadelphia gun violence prevention advocate calls for united front after Fairmount Park mass shooting

Symposium hopes to bring a more united front against gun violence in Philadelphia

Symposium hopes to bring a more united front against gun violence in Philadelphia

Symposium hopes to bring a more united front against gun violence in Philadelphia

A Memorial Day celebration in Philadelphia turned deadly Monday night as two people were killed and nine others were injured after a mass shooting erupted at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park. Police believe three shooters are responsible.

Following the shooting at Lemon Hill, gun violence is being called a public health crisis, and an upcoming event is aimed at prevention. Advocates say that there needs to be a more united front in finding solutions to gun violence.

In the shadow of City Hall, Oronde McClain is working to help other gunshot victims.

"I got shot in the back of the head when I was 10 years old," McClain said. "I died for 2 minutes, 17 seconds. I was in a coma for seven weeks."

McClain says it was a drive-by shooting 25 years ago in Mt. Airy. He still has headaches, seizures and other medical issues. He says he still has gunshot fragments in his head.

"I have scars as well," McClain said. "One bullet altered my whole life."

McClain will join doctors and other advocates for the upcoming Hope Symposium on Gun Violence, an effort to turn awareness into action and shape a safer tomorrow. The symposium is scheduled for June 11 at Temple University.

"It cannot be addressed by just one sector," Javi Alverado with Intercultural Family Services said. "It really demands a multifaceted united response. It is a public health crisis. Prevention must go hand in hand with healing. And that's why we bring together public and private partners to support youth and families through mental health services, early intervention, education, mentorship and culturally responsive care."

"I have emotional scars that will never close," McClain said.

McClain says he's turning that pain into action. He works with the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting. Their mission is to bring sensitivity to the stories of victims and their families.

"It's horrible what's going on right now," McClain said.

One step at a time, he hopes to build a safer future.