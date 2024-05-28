Movie buzz comes to Mont Clare, Montgomery County, with the filming of "Task" starring Mark Ruffalo

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Providence Township will be in the spotlight this week as Hollywood comes to town.

"C'mon through," was the invitation Tuesday from Mont Clare Deli & Market co-owner Laura Vernola.

She said she was ecstatic that HBO is shooting the limited series "Task" in her town.

"I mean, it's pretty exciting. We also live in Mont Clare. So, this is the second show to be filmed in Mont Clare in the past two to three years," Vernola said. "So, we're very excited."

The series stars Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo. To make room for the shoot, there were parking restrictions on Tuesday near the deli. However, customer Mark Yanchek said the food was worth him being a little more patient on the drive to the deli.

"Go in here and see Laura. Laura is so nice and she makes such great sandwiches," he said.

At nearby restaurant Lock 29, the crew was also getting ready for traffic delays to start Wednesday, but general manager J.T. O'Brien was still getting in on the hype.

"Mont Clare is an awesome little town, and we're really excited it gets a little bit of attention right now, so it will be fun, it will be real cool," he said.

He even took a moment to invite the crew to stop by or put in a carryout order. After all, the cast and crew have to eat.

"We got awesome cheesesteaks. We got pretty much everything, homemade desserts, as well," O'Brien said. "All our desserts are made fresh. So, if you guys want any cakes we have that as well, too."