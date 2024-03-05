Delaware County is in the spotlight again as HBO show "Task" is in the works

With new HBO show, why Delaware County is popular for TV shows, movies

With new HBO show, why Delaware County is popular for TV shows, movies

With new HBO show, why Delaware County is popular for TV shows, movies

MARCUS HOOK, Pa. (CBS) – Hollywood has been the center of the film industry for many years. But now it's Delco's turn to shine on screen.

The same production company behind "Mare of Easttown" is back in Delaware County. This time, crews will be filming at the Marcus Hook Community Center for the HBO limited series "Task."

"I actually really enjoyed "Mare of Easttown," so I'm excited to see what they do with this one," Marcus Hook resident Chris Gasiorowski said. "I'm curious to see how they do our accent this time around."

On Tuesday, CBS News Philadelphia spotted a construction company moving furniture outside the Marcus Hook Community Center. Crews are painting and making repairs in preparation for filming.

"They [producers] want to use this building as their movie police station," said Michael Manerchia, a commissioner for the Borough of Marcus Hook. "It'll actually house the Marcus Hook police, the Darby police and the FBI."

Filming will also take place at a private residence on 3rd Street.

Back in December, a crew went to Tom Jones Family Restaurant in Brookhaven to film "Delco: The Movie." And in January, Apple Studios visited Matthew's Tavern in Norwood to film "Sinking Spring." That brought the bar a boost in business, the owner said.

As for why Delaware County has become such a popular film location, Andrew Susskind, a film/TV associate teaching professor at Drexel University, shared some insight.

"It's not nearly as overshot as L.A. or New York, but it's getting to be better known visually. So I do think Delco gives us an underutilized visual palette that makes it attractive," he said.

Susskind credits the Greater Philadelphia Film Office for playing a key role in helping production companies.

"They'll suggest locations," said Susskind. "Oh, you need an old factory to take over and build some sets? We know where they are. And we'll put you in touch. I mean, it's literally one-stop shopping."

Filming for "Task" is expected to begin in a few weeks.