Ex-New Jersey teacher and Santa actor arrested on child porn charges, prosecutors say

A Santa actor and former elementary school teacher in New Jersey has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Mercer County prosecutor.

Mark Paulino was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, second-degree possession with the intent to distribute CSAM, third-degree possession of CSAM and endangering the welfare of a child, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey's office said in a press release.

Paulino, 64, recently retired from being an elementary school teacher in the Hamilton Township School District in Mercer County, prosecutors said. His website said he was available for hire as a Santa performer for photographs and private, corporate and organizational events, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Paulino allegedly uploaded multiple files of CSAM material on the internet. They were alerted last week by the New Jersey State Police's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and identified Paulino as the suspect.

"Due to his active engagement with young children in that role, detectives worked around the clock to obtain a search warrant," prosecutors wrote in a press release.

Investigators executed a search warrant last Friday, arresting Paulino and seizing multiple items from his Hamilton Township home.

Paulino faces up to five to 10 years in prison on second-degree charges and a fine of up to $150,000, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they filed a motion to detain Paulino pending his trial.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information about Paulino to contact their ICAC Unit at 609-989-6568.