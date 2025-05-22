Jury reaches mixed verdict in trial of ex-Philadelphia officer Mark Dial in fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Mark Dial, the former Philadelphia police officer charged with shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop nearly two years ago, was found not guilty of third-degree murder by a jury Thursday afternoon in a mixed verdict. He was also found not guilty of official oppression.

Dial was found guilty on other charges, including voluntary manslaughter, possession of an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.

The trial, which began Monday, centered around claims that Irizarry "lunged" at officers during the August 2023 stop and Dial's belief that Irizarry had a gun in the car. During the trial, Dial's partner testified that he called out that Irizarry was armed. Defense attorneys for Dial agreed that the case was a tragedy but argued that Dial didn't deserve to be convicted for making a "reasonable" mistake.

Jurors resumed the case Wednesday and deliberated for about two hours before adjourning for the night. The 12-person jury resumed deliberating Thursday around 10 a.m. before reaching a verdict just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.