Police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry turns himself in; body camera footage to be released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mark Dial, the Philadelphia police officer seen on video fatally shooting 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry on Aug. 14 in Kensington, turned himself into police Friday morning, his attorney said. Dial arrived at the police South Detectives division hours before District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to release the body camera footage at the request of Irizarry's family.

An attorney for Dial said Dial will be charged with murder and several other charges.

Krasner and Assistant District Attorneys Lyandra Retacco and Karima Yelverton will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Irizarry's family has already viewed the body camera footage, and their attorney, Shaka Johnson, told CBS News Philadelphia last week that Krasner said the footage would be released within two weeks.

Johnson played surveillance video at an Aug. 23 news conference that contradicted the initial police account that Irizarry was outside of his car and "lunged" at officers. Police changed their account of the shooting a day after reviewing body camera footage.

Dial was suspended for 30 days with the intent to terminate his employment for insubordination. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Dial refused to obey orders from a superior officer's orders and failed to cooperate with the department's investigation.

His lawyers claimed Friday that Dial and his partner thought they saw a gun. They also claimed Irizarry made an illegal turn in his car moments before the fatal interaction with police.

"Fearing that he was going to be the next police officer killed in the streets of Philadelphia, he fired. What's telling in the video is that as Officer Dial is firing, he's taking retreat," attorney Brian McMonagle said. "He's trying to retreat and trying to find cover because he believes the individual has a gun. In no world, in no world is those facts murder. And we intend to right this wrong. This decision today puts police officers in peril at a time when they're dealing with the most violent time in our city's history. We intend to right this wrong and bring this young man home."

Police data shows the city's homicide total is 21% lower than at this time last year.

Irizarry had two knives inside his car at the time and no gun, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.