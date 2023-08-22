Philadelphia officer opened fire seconds after telling Eddie Irizarry to drop knife, video shows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry opened fire seconds after ordering him to drop a knife - and Irizarry's car windows were rolled up at the time of the shooting, surveillance video of the incident showed.

The video contradicts the initial police account that Irizarry was outside of the car and "lunged" at officers. Police changed their account of the shooting a day after reviewing body camera footage, which has yet to be released.

Attorneys for Irizarry's family said they obtained video of the incident from a Ring camera at a home on the block where he was killed Monday, Aug. 14. They played the video for reporters in a news conference Tuesday.

The video shows Irizarry pulling up to a parking spot in his Toyota Corolla. A Philadelphia police vehicle pulls up alongside a short time later. Then an officer gets out of the vehicle, gun drawn, and while approaching the Toyota shouts at Irizarry to show his hands and drop a knife.

Seconds later, the officer opens fire through the driver's side window and while continuing to fire, moves around to the windshield.

The 24th District officer who shot Irizarry has been identified as Mark Dial, a member of the force for five years.

The surveillance video then shows Dial and another officer dragging Irizarry out of the vehicle.

Irizarry, 27, was killed in the Monday, Aug. 14 incident.

Attorneys Shaka Johnson and Kevin O'Brien played the video twice as Irizarry's father and two aunts looked on wearing "Justice for Junito" T-shirts.

"This is the kind of thing that sort of pulls on the public trust of law enforcement," Johnson said. "What about what you just saw could ever be confused as he got out of a car and lunged at police officers? Not a single thing."

While they initially said Irizarry was outside the vehicle and "lunged" at police officers with a knife before being fatally shot, the footage showed Irizarry was actually seated inside the Toyota Corolla when officers approached him.

Police said Irizarry had been pulled over after driving erratically in Kensington, including going the wrong way down a one-way street.

Johnson said family wanted to view the body camera video, but an initial offer to see it was blocked by the District Attorney's Office, which cited an ongoing investigation.

Without the ability to view the body camera video the attorneys and family sought videos from the neighborhood, Johnson said.

"You have to remember there were plenty of social media journalists out there, people had their phones out, things were being recorded live to Instagram, other social media platforms, so we got a chance to see really quickly that Eddie's driver side window was up, we knew that it had been shot through, we saw that the windshield had been shot through and we also saw that he was pulled from the driver seat of the car," Johnson said.

"So the narrative that he was out of the car, lunging at police didn't really comport with what our eyes saw from the very beginning, but we like to trust our local government," Johnson added.

"When that opportunity was taken from us, we had to get up on our business ourselves and now you see why I believe, why it's the belief of our defense team, and quite frankly of the family, that is why there was an intentional misleading of the public with what had happened initially. So I respectfully reject and rebuff to attempt to clear things up that came on Tuesday."

Johnson said he wants criminal charges filed against Dial.

"Those officers were outfitted with tasers. They had less lethal options on their duty belt," Johnson said. "I don't see the reason for employing deadly force. … Six shots, rapid-fire at a person who rolls his window up on you and may have a pocket knife."

Johnson represented the family of Walter Wallace Jr., who was killed by police in West Philadelphia in October 2020.

In the aftermath of the police killing of Wallace, Philadelphia agreed to equip all officers with tasers.

Last week, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the issue of community trust after the details of the story changed.

"I understand and want to acknowledge the hurt and confusion that family and community members can experience when details of investigations change," Outlaw said.

Family have said Irizarry did not understand English and that likely led to confusion during the encounter.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said in a statement it has been in contact with the Irizarry family through their attorneys.

"We look forward to meeting with them and their legal counsel in person, in the near future," the DA's office said in a statement. "The DA's Office intends to keep its sworn obligation to seek justice for all those involved in the fatal shooting of Mr. Irizarry, as well as for all those Philadelphians who are not directly involved but who care deeply about fairness, justice, and independence."

The DA's Special Investigations Unit is in charge of the investigation.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Philadelphia police for comment on this story.