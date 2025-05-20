Trial continues for ex-Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in 2023 fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Trial continues for ex-Philadelphia police officer in 2023 fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

Testimony was in its second day in the trial of former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, charged with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry of Kensington in August 2023.

Supporters of the Irizarry family demonstrated outside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia.

Testimony has been emotional since the trial's start, with Dial and members of the Irizarry family seen crying in court.

Dial is accused of shooting and killing the 27-year-old Irizarry during a traffic stop on Willard Street in Kensington on Aug. 14, 2023.

Body camera footage showed Dial opening fire on Irizarry as he sat inside a car.

Authorities said Dial and his partner were following Irizarry, who was allegedly driving erratically. Dial and his partner got out of their police cruiser after Irizarry was driving the wrong way down Willard, a one-way street. Prosecutors said within six seconds, Dial fired five shots through the closed driver's side window.

Defense attorneys for Dial say he believed Irizarry was armed with a gun. The officer's partner testified Monday that he called out that Irizarry was armed.

A detective testified that two knives were recovered from Irizarry's Toyota, but no gun.

Dial could spend years in prison if convicted.

Dial's defense attorneys are arguing this was a tragedy, but not a crime, and claim Dial exercised reasonable force, believing his life was in danger.