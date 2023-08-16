Philadelphia police holding news conference after officer fatally shoots Eddie Irizarry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will give an update Wednesday after an officer shot and killed a man on a Kensington street Monday.

Police say two officers pulled over Eddie Irizarry for a traffic stop on Willard Street near Front Street.

Police have since changed their account of the shooting after giving what they say was "preliminary" information at a Monday press briefing. While at first they claimed Irizarry was outside the vehicle during the shooting, police now say he was inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Police say Irizarry had a weapon and that officers saw two knives inside a vehicle. That Toyota sedan has been towed to a police garage and officers will get a search warrant.

The shooting is under investigation by the police department's Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit.

"The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present," Outlaw said in a statement Tuesday night.

The officer who fired his gun has not been named. He was identified as a five-year veteran of the department.

