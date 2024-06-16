Margate City police to start ticketing parents, guardians of unruly juveniles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another South Jersey beach town is cracking down on supervising unruly children and teens before the summer season has officially started.

Margate City Police Department announced they'll be enforcing Ordinance 117-4 Parental Responsibility, where from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. officers can intervene when an unsupervised juvenile is "engaging in any behavior that is unlawful, puts their safety at risk, or if they ignore lawful commands from officers attempting to keep them safe."

After recent well publicized events regarding the safety of juveniles in our shore communities, the Margate City Police... Posted by Margate City Police Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Officers will bring the unsupervised juveniles to the Margate City Police Department, where a parent or guardian will be contacted to pick them up. Police said in the Facebook post above that they'll then issue a summons to the responsible adult and if needed, the juvenile will also be charged with the underlying offense they were caught doing.

A partial description of Ordinance 117-4 explains the acts that will no longer be tolerated.

"It shall be unlawful for the parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of a minor under the age of 17 years to knowingly permit such minor to loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds, wharves, docks or other public grounds, public places and public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, vacant lots or any automobile or vehicle or other unsupervised places...between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. of the following day."

Margate police said they've been calling upon parents to better supervise their children for years to no avail, leaving officials to start enforcing the ordinance.

The enforcement of the Parental Responsibility Ordinance was announced on the same day that the City of Wildwood Board of Commissioners approved a ban on backpacks and other large bags on its boardwalks and beaches to combat teenage drug and alcohol abuse.

The Wildwood backpack ban came less than a month after a 15-year-old was stabbed on the boardwalk in Ocean City by another teen during Memorial Day weekend.

During the holiday weekend, Wildwood issued a state of emergency, citing numerous incidents of civil unrest.

"These kids have little to no respect for anyone," Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said. "No respect for themselves, no respect for their friends and no respect for police, officials, adults — just a total lack of respect for any form of authority, and it's become an issue where we cannot enforce the laws."

Both Wildwood and Ocean City also have curfews in place to deter unruly teens and large gatherings.

"The problem is we have juveniles who believe that they can't get in trouble for anything they do wrong," Ocean City Councilman Jody Levchuck said.