Marcus Mariota, Eagles agree to one-year contract: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Marcus Mariota is reportedly finally a Philadelphia Eagle.

The Eagles and Mariota agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $8 million overnight, according to multiple reports.

Mariota posted "Go Birds 🦅" as an Instagram Story on his Motiv8 Foundation account shortly after the first report broke.

Mariota is expected to serve as Jalen Hurts' backup quarterback.

The 29-year-old Mariota was released by the Atlanta Falcons in late February.

Last season, Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons, completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. A mobile QB, Mariota also racked up 438 rushing yards on 85 carries and four TDs.

Eight years ago, Mariota was the second overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft and was the apple of then-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly's eyes.

Kelly recruited Mariota to the University of Oregon and coached the dual-threat quarterback for his first season. Kelly left Oregon to become the Eagles' head coach in 2013 and Mariota blossomed into a collegiate star.

In 2014, Mariota won the Heisman Trophy in his final season before entering the NFL draft.

And, as the Eagles' head coach, Kelly reportedly desperately wanted to draft Mariota in 2015. In fact, Kelly offered the Titans a bounty to trade up to draft Mariota, according to reports.

Then in 2017, Kelly, then a TV football analyst, said on a podcast that the Titans "weren't moving off the pick."

Ultimately, no deal was struck. The Titans drafted Mariota and eight years later, Mariota is coming to Philadelphia.