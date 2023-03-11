Watch CBS News
Philadelphia weather: Snow in Poconos, city wakes up to rain

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: A soggy start
NEXT Weather: A soggy start 04:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another near-miss snowstorm moved across the region Friday into Saturday, producing as much as 5 inches of snow in the Poconos and zero snow in the city and suburbs - just rain.

A few spots are waking up Saturday morning to a rain/snow mix as the system re-strengthens off the coast. It's sending moisture back from the ocean which is interacting with some chilly air moving in behind the system, but the air isn't quite cold enough and the precipitation isn't quite heavy enough to amount to anything.

Winds will stay gusty throughout the day today with gusts up to 30 mph possible, meaning wind chills will top out around the 40-degree mark today. It's a cold Saturday for mid-March, when average highs should be in the low 50's.

Coastal Flood Advisory in place for coastal regions in Del., N.J.

A map of Delaware and New Jersey showing a coastal flood advisory in place from 9 p.m. Saturday night into 4 a.m. Sunday. The advisory is in place for coastal regions in Delaware and New Jersey including Sussex, Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware as
A coastal flood advisory is in place for coastal regions in New Jersey and Delaware on Saturday, March 11, 2023. CBS News Philadelphia

A coastal flood advisory kicks in at 9 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

As the system strengthens offshore, it can push a lot of ocean water up toward the coast, and that could lead a risk of minor flooding, about 1 foot of inundation.

If you live close to the Delaware Bay or the Atlantic Ocean, expect some minor coastal flooding overnight.

Your 2023 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade forecast

The Luck of the Irish will be with Philadelphia tomorrow for the St. Patrick's Day Parade! We wedge one decent seasonable day in amongst at least 5 not-so-nice days to welcome folks to Center City to celebrate Irish heritage. 

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day but with not much wind and temperatures near normal, it's as nice a day as we can expect this time of the year - no umbrellas needed.

An hourly weather graphic showing 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Under the 10 a.m., there is a mostly sunny indicator and 39 degrees. Clouds increase by 11 a.m. and temperatutre goes up to 41. 43 degrees at 12 p.m. 45 degrees at 1 p.m. 47 degrees at 2 p.m.
We're expecting a dry Sunday morning, perfect for the Saint Patrick's Day Parade that you can see in Philadelphia or catch on the CW Philly. CBS News Philadelphia

Looking ahead: Sunday night, Monday weather

That changes as early as Sunday evening. Our next system approaches with scattered light rain showers from Sunday evening through early Monday, and then possibly a period of steadier rain late Monday afternoon or evening. 

This system is looking relatively weak and moisture-starved, so we don't expect any major weather impacts at this time, however, there could be another few inches of snow for the Poconos on Monday. Behind this next storm, winds will be the story Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a burst of cold air that will have it feeling more like January than March. 

