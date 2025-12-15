Residents in Manayunk, Roxborough sections of Philadelphia want city to help with icy streets

The weekend snow and bitter cold have turned some streets in the Manayunk and Roxborough sections of Philadelphia into sheets of ice, making for treacherous driving conditions.

Hilly neighborhood streets coated with snow and ice are challenging drivers, with some cars having to back down hills, unable to tackle the incline.

Near Kingsley and Pechin streets Monday morning, Darnell's trash truck got stuck.

"They're bringing a salt truck around, try to salt my wheels and get me out. Gotta hope for the best," said Darnell with J.P. Mascaro & Sons.

While main streets were mostly clear, residents said they want the city to pay more attention to their icy neighborhood roads.

"They don't come around here too often to salt these streets," said Diallo, who needed help when his van got stuck on Fleming Street in Manayunk.

"They should take it more serious. ... The hills, that's dangerous," Xavier in Manayunk said.

The Philadelphia Streets Department did not make anyone available for an interview Monday. In a statement, a spokesperson said in part, "The City's Winter Weather Operations continue with Streets Department crews treating roadways to address icy conditions." They're asking people to call 311 to report problem areas.

But some – like Andrew Hasselbart and his neighbor – took matters into their own hands, salting their portion of Manayunk Avenue by hand.

"We've had two school buses and two trucks kind of get stuck. The school bus was there for over an hour. It's been fun," Hesselbart said.

Hasselbart and others urged other drivers to drive slowly and carefully.