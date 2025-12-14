Bitterly cold Monday in Philadelphia region after Sunday's snowstorm. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region got blanketed with snow Sunday, but now the dangerous cold will impact the Delaware Valley as temperatures drop overnight into Monday.

Drivers in the region should be on the lookout for black ice as wind chills Monday morning will be -5 to 15 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

Monday will be the 18th consecutive day of below-average temperatures. That streak continues through Wednesday, reaching 20 days below average.

The streak ends Thursday!

For the first time since the day before Thanksgiving, we break out of the deep freeze.

On Thursday, we warm up to the 50s with a milder extended outlook over the next several weeks.

School closings, delays for Monday in Philadelphia region

Here's a list of schools that will open with a delay or be closed Monday.

Delays on this page are current as of

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for frigid temps. High 30, low 18.

Tuesday: A little better. High 37, low 20.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 48, low 26.

Thursday: Late clouds. High 51, low 26.

Friday: Chance of rain. High 53, low 48.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 40, low 25.

Sunday: Mixed skies. High 51, Low 35.

