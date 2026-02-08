Man run over at McDonald's drive-thru in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car as it went through a McDonald's drive-thru in the city's Crescentville section, Philadelphia Police said Sunday.

The 44-year-old was reportedly lying on the ground in the fast food restaurant's drive-thru lane on the 700 block of Adams Avenue when he was ran over just before 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old man, stayed at the scene after the incident and no charges have been filed as of Sunday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is working to determine what led up to the collision and why the man was the ground before being hit.