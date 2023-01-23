Man charged in 2020 LOVE Park rape case pleads guilty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man arrested and charged in the LOVE Park rape case in 2020 pleaded guilty to six charges Monday, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Quindell Campbell, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Campbell pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, the DA's office says.

The release states police responded to reports of a rape of a woman in LOVE park early morning on Jan. 25, 2020.

Campbell was arrested on Feb. 5, 2020, after police received tips from the public after releasing surveillance video and pictures of him leaving the scene and has been in custody since the arrest.

"I am grateful and relieved that the survivor of this terrifying crime, committed just before the pandemic slowed many criminal legal processes to a crawl, is today receiving justice. Family Violence and Sexual Assault ADAs Asheeka Desai and Kayla Mullen, along with our Victim/Witness Services team, are to be commended for managing all aspects of this prosecution including witness contacts capably and with deep empathy," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "My office continues to work closely with our partners in law enforcement and local and federal government to offer resources and supports so that the criminal legal process does not impose additional traumas and costs on survivors of sexual violence."

"Women and girls deserve freedom – to walk to work, to go to school, and to pursue their passions – without fear of harassment, abuse, or violence," Krasner added. "We have much work to do, as institutions and as a society, to erase and dismantle the social and material costs imposed on survivors of rape and sexual assault."

Officials say survivors of sexual violence are urged to call WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence 24-hour hotline at 215-985-3333 for support, services and help in reporting incidents to police.