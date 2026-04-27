LUNG FORCE Walk returns to the Philadelphia Zoo on a mission to end lung cancer

The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania is gearing up for its 12th annual LUNG FORCE Walk on May 30 at the Philadelphia Zoo.

CBS News Philadelphia is returning as this year's presenting media sponsor.

Organizers hope to raise $250,000 through this year's event and expect more than 1,000 people from the Delaware Valley to participate.

The walk is open to anyone who wants to come together to promote lung health and help raise funds for research, advocacy and treatments. Lung cancer is considered the leading cause of cancer deaths across the country, according to the American Lung Association.

The 1 mile walk will start at the zoo's Impala Lawn rain or shine. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will take place from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

American Lung Association

CBS News Philadelphia's own Ukee Washington will kick off the event and host the opening ceremony. After the walk, participants will be able to explore the zoo for free for the rest of the day.

"With Johnson & Johnson's leadership as presenting sponsor and CBS Philadelphia's powerful storytelling platform, we are able to amplify the urgent need for lung cancer research, education and advocacy," Executive Director of American Lung Association in Pennsylvania Caroline Hutchinson said. "Their involvement helps us reach more families, highlight inspiring survivor stories and bring our community together to improve lung health and save lives."

Since 2014, the LUNG FORCE Walk Philadelphia has raised more than $1.5 million for lung cancer research, lung disease treatment and education.

Participants 18 years and older must fundraise at least $35 to participate in the walk. Children ages 3 to 17 years old have a fundraising requirement of $20.

To learn more and register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/philadelphia.