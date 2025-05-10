Hundreds turn out, raise thousands at Lung Force Walk in Philadelphia

Hundreds turn out for 2025 Lung Force Walk at Philadelphia Zoo

A shared mission to improve the lung health of all Americans brought hundreds of people to the Philadelphia Zoo on Saturday for the annual Lung Force Walk — a fundraiser and awareness event hosted by the American Lung Association with CBS Philadelphia as the presenting sponsor.

All week leading up to the event, we brought you stories from "Lung Force Heroes" like the Temple cancer researcher joining the walk with his mom, a cancer survivor; a lawyer who no longer needs a breathing tube thanks to a double lung transplant; a dad who beat the odds when he found out he had Stage 4 lung cancer — despite not being a smoker.

Those heroes joined the walk on a wonderful day for it – a little chilly in the shade but pleasant in the sunny spots.

The event began with upbeat tunes from the Polish American String Band and heartfelt tributes to loved ones affected by lung disease.

"My dad actually unfortunately passed away from lung cancer in November," said Jaclyn Lang.

Lang walked in memory of her father, Andrew Kosh, a Vietnam veteran whose energy and zest for life are still remembered by those who knew him.

"He was just full of life — still going to Six Flags, riding rides…he just loved being around everybody," she said.

Her family, walking together as "Andrew's Angels," used the event to honor Kosh's legacy and support future research.

Ukee Washington, CBS News Philadelphia anchor, emceed the event. CBS Philadelphia

"He was a terrific family man, a grandfather," said Jaclyn Lang's father-in-law, Fred Lang. "Hopefully we can work towards a cure!"

By Saturday morning, the event had raised more than $255,000, with around 1,000 people registered to walk. Among them was Petrea McKeithen, who is alive today after surviving a double lung collapse.

"I was vaping for one year, and one day — September 19, 2022 — my lungs collapsed," McKeithen said.

She hopes her story will help others think differently about their health.

"I hope it brings awareness to lung cancer, lung disease, and I hope that everybody can just get together and realize that it's part of your body — it's what keeps your body going," she said.

Val Gleason, marketing and communications director for the American Lung Association, says Lung Force is more than just a fundraiser — it's a community.

"I know CBS is really big into communities. And Lung Force is a community. And I think that's what's beautiful about it," she said. "Not only are we having fun and walking, we're making a difference."