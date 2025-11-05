Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware each have improving lung cancer survival rates, new report says

Significant progress is being made in the fight against lung cancer, according to a new study from the American Lung Association. But more work needs to be done.

A state-by-state analysis says Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are at or above the national average for survival, detection and treatment.

New Jersey volunteer firefighter Perry Lee is a lung cancer survivor who ignored a scan that showed a spot on his lung.

"I was in denial," Lee said. "I was angry. And at the same time, I was like, how do I go and tell my family? Because I had let it go for so long. I had no shortness of breath, none of the symptoms."

The State of Lung Cancer report from the American Lung Association says the disease is being detected earlier, and more people are living longer after diagnosis.

"Lung cancer screening is a game-changer in helping people catch the disease early when it's easier to treat," Laura Kate Bender, the vice president, nationwide advocacy and public policy of the American Lung Association, said. "There are so many more treatments over the past decade."

Nationally, only 18% of high-risk patients were screened and screening rates varied significantly from state to state.

"Only a small percentage of people who are eligible get screened for lung cancer," Bender said. "If you're over 50, if you have a smoking history, go to savedbythescan.org and figure out if you qualify for screening."

Locally, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have improving lung cancer survival rates.

Lee said he's lucky his cancer was caught early and treated with surgery.

"It can't hurt," Lee said. "If I didn't go do mine, nobody would ever have known because I didn't exhibit any symptoms. Get the baseline, and it gives you a peace of mind, gives your family peace of mind."

The Lung Association credits research with the advances in detecting and treating lung cancer, but it's concerned that this could be threatened by federal budget cuts.