Surveillance video shows 2 suspects smash door, burglarize Lululemon store in Pennsylvania

Police in Lower Merion Township are searching for at least two suspects after a brazen break-in overnight at a Lululemon store in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video released by police shows two men milling outside the shop just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. One man then swings a sledgehammer into the store's front door before both rush inside and flee with arms full of clothing.

"They went in and removed, stole, multiple coats from the men's section of the store," Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block said.

The suspects didn't stop there, though. Video shows the men coming back into the store at least two times to steal even more items. In all, the video shows the heist took around five minutes, an unusually long time for a crime like this, according to Block.

"Usually, it is because in a smash-and-grab situation they want to get in and get out before they're identified or anybody's notified on it," Block said.

Investigators say the suspects loaded up the stolen loot into the bed of a U-Haul pickup truck parked on nearby St. James Place and took off. They were last seen heading east toward Philadelphia.

By Tuesday afternoon, the glass on the front door of the store remained shattered, with a large banner sitting in front of it. The store was not allowing customers to shop as normal, with workers helping people one-by-one at a separate entrance.

"I just came to return something and noticed the window was blown out," Kerri Morrison of Bryn Mawr said. "It's a shame. It's a waste."

Police say it isn't uncommon for some of the high-end stores at Suburban Square to be targets for retail theft. They say this Lululemon has been hit multiple times in the past.

Two women charged in 2024 as part of a theft ring targeting Lululemon stores were believed to be tied to four thefts at the Ardmore location, according to police at the time. In one incident, officials say they got away with more than $10,000 worth of items.

But Block says that this heist happened overnight while the store was closed, which makes it stand out from what police usually see.

"A lot of these stores they're victim to retail theft during the day," Block said. "This is taking it to another level because it's a burglary. So, it's risen to a felony offense."

Currently, no one is in custody for the break-in. Investigators ask that anyone who knows the suspects or has any information contact Lower Merion Police.