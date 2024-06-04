2 women charged in theft ring targeting Lululemon, Givenchy stores; 9-year-old used in 2 thefts, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Philadelphia women were arrested last week in what police described as a theft ring responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise from high-end stores like Givenchy and Lululemon, and that made use of a 9-year-old accomplice in multiple thefts.

Janiyah Robinson, 19, and Ayonna Robinson, 24, were arrested May 30 after police caught up to them following a theft at the Lululemon store on Walnut Street in Philadelphia, Inspector Ray Evers said in a news conference. Both Robinsons, who are not related, fled in a car after the theft, Evers said.

"Fortunately, there was a lot of traffic on Walnut Street and we were able to stop that car, confiscate that car and make two arrests," Evers said.

Police believe Janiyah Robinson, who is listed in court documents as Jahide Robinson, would recruit young people and teenagers with no criminal record from the area of 17th Street and Susquehanna Avenue and invite them to commit thefts at high-end stores including the Lululemon in Philadelphia, Lower Merion and Upper Merion. Officials from those suburban departments believe the ring was responsible for thefts at Suburban Square in Ardmore and the King of Prussia Mall.

The clothes were then sold at two local bars in North and Northwest Philadelphia or online, according to police.

"They would park in front of the Lululemon in Philadelphia, enter the store with trash bags or large bags, load up and jump in that car and take off. The incidents would take less than two minutes to occur, so by the time police were called they were already gone," Evers said.

Evers said the Department of Human Services has been alerted regarding the 9-year-old's alleged role in the thefts.

"It's absolutely unbelievable that this adult would use a 9-year-old to commit a crime," Evers said.

He said investigators obtained video showing the child walking into stores with a garbage bag and stuffing the bag with items in at least two thefts.

"We're taking this very seriously because they're using tender-age kids," Evers added.

Lower Merion Police Capt. Gene Pasternak explained the theft ring had a recognizable approach and hit the Lululemon store at Suburban Square in Ardmore four times, getting away with over $10,000 worth of items in one incident.

"Every theft is sizable," Pasternak said. "They grabbed armfuls of clothing, three to four actors at a time, and they charge out of the store. And the merchandise is all very, very high-priced, so four of them grabbed armfuls of clothing in this one theft and got $10,300 worth."

Detective Jerome Staquet of the Upper Merion Police Department said the group pepper-sprayed a security guard in the face at the Givenchy store in the King of Prussia Mall on May 16 before removing items from the displays, ripping them out of their security cables. Police estimated the value of that merchandise to be about $8,000.

Janiyah Robinson is in jail, being held on $180,000 bail.

Police said in one case, a suspect tied to the theft case in King of Prussia was able to make bail and was then involved in another retail theft in Philadelphia.

Evers said the Philadelphia Lululemon store alone lost $40,000 from multiple thefts.