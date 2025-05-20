Philadelphia Phillies sign Lucas Sims to minor-league contract

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday signed veteran reliever Lucas Sims to a minor-league contract, days after José Alvarado was suspended for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Sims was assigned to Philadelphia's Florida Complex League team, according to its website.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals early in spring training. He allowed 14 hits and 19 runs in 12 1/3 innings across 18 appearances with the Nationals before they released him earlier this month.

With Alvarado suspended for 80 games — and ineligible for the postseason — Sims could factor into the Phillies' bullpen equation. In what role, if there is one, will be determined in time.

Sims, a former first-round pick by the Atlanta Braves, put together a couple of strong seasons for the Cincinnati Reds. He posted a 1.9 WAR with a 3.10 ERA and 27.8% strikeout rate in 61 innings. He had a career-high 39% strikeout rate in 47 innings in 2021.

The righty, though, struggled with Washington this season, posting his fourth-worst strikeout rate (18.1%) of his career.

On Monday, the Phillies returned Mick Abel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after his historic MLB debut and recalled Max Lazar.

Before the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies, manager Rob Thomson told reporters he doesn't expect his relievers to change their approach with Alvarado out until August.

"Just do your thing and try not to do more than who you are, because I truly believe we have enough stuff in our pen," Thomson said. "We do. Just don't try to do too much. Throw strikes. Just be yourselves, and we'll get it done."

Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering are locked into high-leverage roles for the Phillies, but the club will hope one of their middle relievers will pitch their way into an elevated role.

"We've got to find out about some other guys, too," Thomson said Monday. "Joe Ross hasn't pitched in eight days, so he's got to pitch tonight, and that might be a leverage spot. Same thing with (José) Ruiz. We've had (Tanner) Banks in some leverage spots lately, and he's done a fine job."